Dr. Peter Weiss, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Weiss, MD
Dr. Peter Weiss, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Weiss' Office Locations
Ora Dentistry Spa421 N Rodeo Dr Ph 1, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 432-6640Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I felt compelled to leave a message about my doctor I think he is very kind and professional and I would like everyone to know that I had a wonderful experience and I look forward to a long life and his help in my future and I wish him good in his life and I thank him for his help.
About Dr. Peter Weiss, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1770682593
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Fdn
- University of Michigan Medical School
- University of Detroit Mercy
Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weiss has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
