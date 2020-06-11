Overview of Dr. Peter Weisskopf, MD

Dr. Peter Weisskopf, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U SC Sch of Med and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Weisskopf works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Acoustic Neuroma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.