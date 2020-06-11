See All Otolaryngologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Peter Weisskopf, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
3.6 (70)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Peter Weisskopf, MD

Dr. Peter Weisskopf, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U SC Sch of Med and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Weisskopf works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Acoustic Neuroma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Weisskopf's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix - Heart
    5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 955-0943

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acoustic Neuroma
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acoustic Neuroma
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis

Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Balance Testing Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ameriben
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • AZ Benefit Options
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Bashas Benefit Trust
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • City of Mesa Health Plan
    • Coventry Health Care
    • CRS
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Worker's Compensation
    • Zenith Administrators Inc

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.6
    Patient Ratings (70)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Jun 11, 2020
    Very professional. He has a direct manner of communication which I really like. He tells the truth which is getting to be a rare quality in physicians these days who avoid factual discussions. Honesty and giving accurate expectations are what is necessary even if the reality is not what we are hoping for. His style is refreshing and one that is very helpful and honest. My surgery (insertion of a cochlear implant) went well with no complications. His staff is amazing. He or his staff answered messages via the Mayo Clinic portal quickly. I am a very satisfied patient. I highly recommend Dr. Weisskopf.
    David Smith — Jun 11, 2020
    Dr. Weisskopf's Office & Staff

    About Dr. Peter Weisskopf, MD

    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1366447518
    Education & Certifications

    • House Ear Clinic
    • Naval Medical Center San Diego
    • Naval Medical Center San Diego
    • U SC Sch of Med
    • Otolaryngology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic Hospital

