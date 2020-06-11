Dr. Peter Weisskopf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weisskopf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Weisskopf, MD
Dr. Peter Weisskopf, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U SC Sch of Med and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Phoenix - Heart5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 955-0943
Very professional. He has a direct manner of communication which I really like. He tells the truth which is getting to be a rare quality in physicians these days who avoid factual discussions. Honesty and giving accurate expectations are what is necessary even if the reality is not what we are hoping for. His style is refreshing and one that is very helpful and honest. My surgery (insertion of a cochlear implant) went well with no complications. His staff is amazing. He or his staff answered messages via the Mayo Clinic portal quickly. I am a very satisfied patient. I highly recommend Dr. Weisskopf.
- House Ear Clinic
- Naval Medical Center San Diego
- Naval Medical Center San Diego
- U SC Sch of Med
- Otolaryngology
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
