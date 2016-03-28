Overview of Dr. Peter Weissman, MD

Dr. Peter Weissman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Weissman works at Drs. Katims & Weissman Endocrinology Associates PA in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Hypothyroidism and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.