Overview of Dr. Peter Weseley, MD

Dr. Peter Weseley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Weseley works at Comprehensive Ophthalmology in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreous Hemorrhage, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.