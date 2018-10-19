Overview of Dr. Peter White, MD

Dr. Peter White, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. White works at Trinity Health Of New England in Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.