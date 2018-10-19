Dr. Peter White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter White, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter White, MD
Dr. Peter White, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. White works at
Dr. White's Office Locations
Greater Hartford Cardiology Group1000 Asylum Ave Ste 4300, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 527-6247
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely knowledgeable and helpful
About Dr. Peter White, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1407812969
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.