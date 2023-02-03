Dr. Peter Wilbanks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilbanks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Wilbanks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Wilbanks, MD
Dr. Peter Wilbanks, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Richmond, VA.
Dr. Wilbanks works at
Dr. Wilbanks' Office Locations
-
1
Virginia Women's Center2240 John Rolfe Pkwy, Richmond, VA 23233 Directions (804) 455-9281Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilbanks?
Dr. Wilbanks is a miracle worker! He took me from a sad, exhausted, new mom with little to no self esteem to a happy healthy mom with lots of energy. I am beyond grateful for his gracious kind nature, from the first appointment he made me feel so comfortable. I was so sad about the way I looked & felt post baby, he took all my concerns & put together a plan to help me get better. In a few short months, I felt my life getting back on track & now almost 8 months later I am happier & healthier than I was before having a baby. I highly recommend him to anyone who is struggling with their overall health & wellness.
About Dr. Peter Wilbanks, MD
- Gynecology
- English
- 1902880594
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilbanks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilbanks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilbanks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilbanks works at
Dr. Wilbanks has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilbanks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilbanks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilbanks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilbanks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilbanks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.