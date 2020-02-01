Dr. Peter Williams, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Williams, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Williams, DPM
Dr. Peter Williams, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Williams' Office Locations
Metropolitan Methodist Hospital1310 McCullough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 208-2200
Southern Texas Heart and Vascular Clinic Pllc1303 McCullough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 227-4164
The Podiatry Group of South Texas PA5825 Callaghan Rd Ste 102, San Antonio, TX 78228 Directions (210) 227-4164
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
had a persistent sore toe, two plus years of treatment/first aid not improving condition, had had nail removed surgically (toe was damaged severely) 10 years ago. Dr. Williams resolved existing problem in one assessment and treatment, no more pain, healthy skin and toe, resulted. Extremely pleased. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Peter Williams, DPM
- Podiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1083605273
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
