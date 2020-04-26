Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peter Wilson, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Wilson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Leominster, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Athol Memorial Hospital and UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus.
Dr. Wilson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Carol A. Barrette M.d. PC100 Hospital Rd, Leominster, MA 01453 Directions (978) 534-3179
-
2
Umass Memorial Healthalliance-clinton Hospital60 Hospital Rd, Leominster, MA 01453 Directions (978) 466-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Athol Memorial Hospital
- UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilson?
Very Attentive to your health...
About Dr. Peter Wilson, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1316943806
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson works at
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Pericardial Disease and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.