Dr. Peter Witherell, MD

Pain Medicine
4.1 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter Witherell, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Newark, DE. They completed their fellowship with Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

Dr. Witherell works at Interventional Spine Pain Consultants in Newark, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Interventional Spine Pain Consultants - Newark
    774 Christiana Rd Ste 111, Newark, DE 19713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 478-7001
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dorsal Column Stimulation
Back Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dorsal Column Stimulation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dorsal Column Stimulation Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Peter Witherell, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598790099
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
    Internship
    • Med Ctr Del
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Witherell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Witherell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Witherell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Witherell works at Interventional Spine Pain Consultants in Newark, DE. View the full address on Dr. Witherell’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Witherell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Witherell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Witherell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Witherell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

