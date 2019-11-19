Overview of Dr. Peter Wollan, MD

Dr. Peter Wollan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Wollan works at Eye Physicians Of Austin in Austin, TX with other offices in Cedar Park, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Glaucoma Surgery and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.