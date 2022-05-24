Dr. Peter Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Wong, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Wong, MD
Dr. Peter Wong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Wong's Office Locations
OCLI - Rockville Centre2000 N Village Ave Ste 402, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 766-2519
OCLI -Garden City711 Stewart Ave Ste 160, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 500-4200
Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island-Mineola330 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 739-6600
East Setauket4 Technology Dr Ste 150, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (866) 733-6254
Opthalmic Consultants of Long Island300 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 739-6600
Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island (OCLI) - Lynbrook360 Merrick Rd, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Directions (516) 593-7709
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am more than happy with the end result of my upper and lower blepharoplasty and brow lift. If you’re contemplating this surgery with Dr. Wong, you can be certain that you will be in good hands.
About Dr. Peter Wong, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215931670
Education & Certifications
- University Ariz College Med
- SUNY HSC
- St Vincents Med Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Blocked Tear Duct, Eyelid Disorders and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wong speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
