Dr. Peter Wong, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Universith Of Virginia and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital.



Dr. Wong works at Gastroenterology Associates Of Fredericksburg, PLLC in Fredericksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.