Dr. Peter Wong, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Wong, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Universith Of Virginia and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital.
Dr. Wong works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates Of Fredericksburg, PLLC1031 Care Way, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 371-7600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Washington Hospital
- Stafford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wong is intelligent, thorough, and caring! I had a routine colonoscopy with Dr Wong. He discovered an unusual problem while performing the procedure. Further examination abd correction probably saved my life. I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend him. He is very thorough and professional!
About Dr. Peter Wong, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1922157999
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Med Center
- Brooke Army Med Ctr, Gastroenterology
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- Universith Of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong works at
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
