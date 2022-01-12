See All Podiatrists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Peter Wood, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (9)
Map Pin Small Dallas, TX
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Peter Wood, DPM

Dr. Peter Wood, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas and Baylor University Medical Center.

Dr. Wood works at Dallas Foot/Ankle Specialist PA in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Wood's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dallas Foot and Ankle Specialists PA
    3600 Gaston Ave Ste 402, Dallas, TX 75246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas
  • Baylor University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Jan 12, 2022
    I had developed a nasty foot infection. Dr. Wood was highly recommended, so I went to see him. Here, a month later, I’m walking fine and no more issues with my foot. Dr. Wood is such an excellent, knowledgeable and caring doctor. His staff is second to none in how helpful and terrific they’ve been. This is a wonderful group of people and I’m very grateful to them for their excellence and kindness. And for getting me back on my feet—literally!!
    About Dr. Peter Wood, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1003865890
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Wood, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wood has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wood works at Dallas Foot/Ankle Specialist PA in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Wood’s profile.

    Dr. Wood has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

