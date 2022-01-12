Dr. Peter Wood, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Wood, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas and Baylor University Medical Center.
Dallas Foot and Ankle Specialists PA3600 Gaston Ave Ste 402, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 824-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had developed a nasty foot infection. Dr. Wood was highly recommended, so I went to see him. Here, a month later, I’m walking fine and no more issues with my foot. Dr. Wood is such an excellent, knowledgeable and caring doctor. His staff is second to none in how helpful and terrific they’ve been. This is a wonderful group of people and I’m very grateful to them for their excellence and kindness. And for getting me back on my feet—literally!!
About Dr. Peter Wood, DPM
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1003865890
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Dr. Wood has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wood has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.