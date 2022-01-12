Overview of Dr. Peter Wood, DPM

Dr. Peter Wood, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas and Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Wood works at Dallas Foot/Ankle Specialist PA in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.