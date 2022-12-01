Overview of Dr. Peter Wu, MD

Dr. Peter Wu, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Wu works at Dignity Health-Cancer Institute at St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.