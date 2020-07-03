Dr. Peter Yaswinski Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yaswinski Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Yaswinski Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Yaswinski Jr, MD
Dr. Peter Yaswinski Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in East Stroudsburg, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono.
Dr. Yaswinski Jr works at
Dr. Yaswinski Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Monroe County Womens Health369 E Brown St, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 Directions (570) 421-6730
- 2 179 Independence Rd Ste C, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 Directions (570) 421-3401
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yaswinski Jr?
I arrived for my appointment scheduled with a female Dr. who was now unavailable. Wonderful Pam at the main computer was trying her best to reschedule me ASAP since I was already there. Dr. Peter Yaswinski said if I wanted to wait he would see me next. Well, it was my lucky day because I had seen him 15 years before. He has a wonderfully personal and professional way about him that just puts you at ease.
About Dr. Peter Yaswinski Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1780681601
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yaswinski Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yaswinski Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yaswinski Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yaswinski Jr works at
Dr. Yaswinski Jr has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Osteopenia and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yaswinski Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Yaswinski Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yaswinski Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yaswinski Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yaswinski Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.