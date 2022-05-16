Dr. Peter Yeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Yeh, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Yeh, MD
Dr. Peter Yeh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Yeh works at
Dr. Yeh's Office Locations
Peter J. Yeh MD PA4888 Loop Central Dr Ste 540, Houston, TX 77081 Directions (713) 661-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yeh?
It was truly a pleasure and a blessing! Firstly, let me give praise to his staff (Shanie) for being so professional, supportive, and kind to me. (First impression A+) Secondly, Dr. Peter J. Yeh is extremely knowledgeable and explained in laymen terms the pros and cons about my injury/surgery. This allowed me to make an informed decision about the ACDF surgery that I had been hesitant about for several years. Even though he knew I needed this procedure, he didn’t push me but made sure that I exhausted every other option first. My ACDF C3-C7 surgery took 8 hours, and I am very pleased at the outcome. On the day of my surgery, I was VERY nervous and scared. Dr. Yeh’s and Dawn Randazzo’s P.A. demeanor, intuitiveness and bed side manner instantly made me feel at ease. Because my skin keloids easily, I was worried about having an ugly surgical scar but thanks to his assistant Dawn Randazzo P.A. it is hardly noticeable! Both are gems! WONDERFUL and a warm EXPERIENCE! God bless this practice.
About Dr. Peter Yeh, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yeh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yeh accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yeh has seen patients for Spinal Fusion, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yeh speaks Chinese.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.