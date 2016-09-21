See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Livingston, NJ
Dr. Peter Yonclas, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Livingston, NJ
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Peter Yonclas, MD

Dr. Peter Yonclas, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and University Hospital.

Dr. Yonclas works at Orthopedic and Sports Medicine in Livingston, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yonclas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Multiple Sclerosis Comp Cr Ctr
    200 S Orange Ave # AVENUE3, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 520-7035

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Palsy
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Palsy
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 21, 2016
    I had really bad back pain for two weeks did so many tests no doctors could find nothing. I lost hope and thought i was actually never walk or be normal again. I went to doctor Yonclas he saw the problem i had. I had an infection in one of my discs he prescribed me a readeat medicine that helped me out so much. 6 moths later im back to my old self. Glory to god and god bless Dr. Yonclass.
    John Austin Alves in Elizabeth, NJ — Sep 21, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Peter Yonclas, MD
    About Dr. Peter Yonclas, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1265453518
    Education & Certifications

    • Rutgers - New Jersey Medical School
    • Rutgers - New Jersey Medical School
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
