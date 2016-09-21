Overview of Dr. Peter Yonclas, MD

Dr. Peter Yonclas, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and University Hospital.



Dr. Yonclas works at Orthopedic and Sports Medicine in Livingston, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.