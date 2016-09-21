Dr. Peter Yonclas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yonclas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Yonclas, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Peter Yonclas, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and University Hospital.
Multiple Sclerosis Comp Cr Ctr200 S Orange Ave # AVENUE3, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 520-7035
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- University Hospital
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
I had really bad back pain for two weeks did so many tests no doctors could find nothing. I lost hope and thought i was actually never walk or be normal again. I went to doctor Yonclas he saw the problem i had. I had an infection in one of my discs he prescribed me a readeat medicine that helped me out so much. 6 moths later im back to my old self. Glory to god and god bless Dr. Yonclass.
About Dr. Peter Yonclas, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Rutgers - New Jersey Medical School
- Rutgers - New Jersey Medical School
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Yonclas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yonclas accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Yonclas using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Yonclas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Yonclas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yonclas.
