Dr. Peter Yoon, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Peter Yoon, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Yoon, MD
Dr. Peter Yoon, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Dr. Yoon works at
Dr. Yoon's Office Locations
Neurosurgical Specialists of West County621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 297A, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-6364
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Yoon has already did one neck surgery on me many years back. He told me then that i would eventually need another disc replacement and he was correct. I will be getting another surgery soon by Dr. Yoon and would not choose any other surgeon to work on my neck. I know sometimes he seems like he rushes the appointments, but he tells you how it is and what is wrong and if he can fix it or not. I like his personality for that reason. I recommend him all the time.
About Dr. Peter Yoon, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- 1013917715
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Saint Louis University
- St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yoon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yoon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yoon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yoon has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yoon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yoon speaks Japanese.
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yoon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yoon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.