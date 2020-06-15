Dr. Peter Yotseff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yotseff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Yotseff, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Yotseff, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke.
Locations
Pembroke Pines Office (Main Office)2245 N University Dr, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 963-0888Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Walnut Creek Endoscopy Center1779 N University Dr Ste 101, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 963-0888
Miami Gardens Office20801 Nw 2nd Ave, Miami Gardens, FL 33169 Directions (954) 963-0888
Hialeah Office5961 NW 173rd Dr, Hialeah, FL 33015 Directions (954) 963-0888
Lauderhill Office2589 N State Road 7, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 Directions (954) 963-0888
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oscar Health
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Special Needs Plan
- Total Health Choice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Yotseff for almost 20 years. Dr Yotseff went above and beyond to help me. Dr Yotseff helped me find the reasons for my condition. I have only a positive response for his professionalism and dedication.
About Dr. Peter Yotseff, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1417959073
Education & Certifications
- University Of Virginia Health System
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- U Ill Hosp|University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yotseff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yotseff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yotseff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yotseff speaks Greek and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Yotseff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yotseff.
