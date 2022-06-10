Dr. Peter Youn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Youn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Youn, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Youn, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Youn works at
Locations
-
1
Peter Young Su Youn, MD15195 National Ave Ste 206, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 538-1592
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Youn?
I sought multiple opinions and Dr. Youn was willing to try the least invasive option for my complex fistula. Others wanted to conduct many surgical procedures over time because the least invasive options “don’t work.” Dr. Youn placed a seton and then administered fibrin glue and I am now 2+ years recovered. He is a true professional- short in followups and correspondence but he know his stuff.
About Dr. Peter Youn, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English, Korean
- 1285669762
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Youn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Youn accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Youn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Youn works at
Dr. Youn has seen patients for Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Youn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Youn speaks Korean.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Youn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Youn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Youn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Youn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.