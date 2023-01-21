Dr. Peter Zabinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zabinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Zabinski, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Zabinski, MD
Dr. Peter Zabinski, MD is an Urology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital and Viera Hospital.
Dr. Zabinski works at
Dr. Zabinski's Office Locations
Health First Physicians Inc1405 Pine St, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 729-6135
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Palm Bay Hospital
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Peter Zabinski for more than 25 years. Recently had a kidney stone (again). He addressed it promptly, effectively and courteously. Unfortunately, I will likely be back and will happy to have him support me through this painful event.
About Dr. Peter Zabinski, MD
- Urology
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Meml Hospital
- Regina Genl Hosp
- Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zabinski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zabinski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zabinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zabinski has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Prostatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zabinski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zabinski speaks French and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Zabinski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zabinski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zabinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zabinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.