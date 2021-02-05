Dr. Peter Zacharia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zacharia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Zacharia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Zacharia, MD
Dr. Peter Zacharia, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Zacharia works at
Dr. Zacharia's Office Locations
Worcester Eye Consultants33 Lancaster St, Worcester, MA 01609 Directions (508) 791-8484
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’m glad to say that Dr. Peter Zacharia and his staff were the best in every way!! They were quite prompt, professional yet kind and caring. The office flows like a well oiled machine. Dr. Peter Zacharia took the time to listen and I was extremely pleased with his thoughtfulness in his follow up questions. This was my first visit and I would highly recommend Dr. Peter Zacharia, Worcester Eye Consultants, to anyone who needs eye care. I’m happy that I have found them for my future with my eye care needs...
About Dr. Peter Zacharia, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1689666745
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zacharia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zacharia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zacharia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Zacharia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zacharia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zacharia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zacharia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.