Dr. Peter Zadvinskis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zadvinskis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Zadvinskis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Zadvinskis, MD
Dr. Peter Zadvinskis, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Munson Medical Center, Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Dr. Zadvinskis works at
Dr. Zadvinskis' Office Locations
-
1
Spectrum Health Medical Group3271 Clear Vista Ct NE # MC9033, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 267-7293
Hospital Affiliations
- Munson Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zadvinskis?
Everything was good.
About Dr. Peter Zadvinskis, MD
- Rheumatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1043381353
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Blodgett Hosp
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zadvinskis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zadvinskis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zadvinskis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zadvinskis works at
Dr. Zadvinskis has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zadvinskis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Zadvinskis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zadvinskis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zadvinskis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zadvinskis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.