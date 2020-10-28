Dr. Peter Zavitsanos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zavitsanos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Zavitsanos, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Zavitsanos, MD
Dr. Peter Zavitsanos, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital.
Dr. Zavitsanos' Office Locations
Advanced Cancer Treatment Centers14535 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 632-6266
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Tricare
- Ultimate Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Z is amazing. He spends time with you. Doesn’t rush through the Appointment. He explains everything thoroughly and makes you feel very comfortable
About Dr. Peter Zavitsanos, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1447664453
Education & Certifications
- Tufts Medical Center, Radiation Oncology
- Signature Healthcare - Brockton Hospital
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- Radiation Oncology
