Dr. Peter Zeale, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Zeale, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
MDVIP - New York, New York36 E 36th St Ofc 1B, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 793-4148Monday7:00am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 2:30pmThursday7:00am - 5:30pmFriday7:00am - 12:30pmSaturday8:00am - 10:00am
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Zeale is a wonderful internist. He’s very caring and puts your mind at ease. If a health issue arises, he’s got a game plan. He’s very measured in his approach which I like. On a Sunday I went to urgent care for severe ear irritation. They diagnosed it as an ear infection and prescribed 3 drugs one being a steroid. I was hesitant. I called Dr Zeale the next day and he discovered it was a wax build up. No drugs needed and he removed the wax. He takes the time to make a proper diagnosis which is increasingly rare. His whole office team is also wonderful. They make every visit enjoyable!
About Dr. Peter Zeale, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1801811716
Education & Certifications
- Saint Vincent's Hospital
- Saint Vincent's Hospital
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
