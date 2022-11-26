Overview of Dr. Peter Zeegen, MD

Dr. Peter Zeegen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Encino, CA. They completed their residency with UCLA-Jules Stein Eye Inst



Dr. Zeegen works at Ophthalmology Associates of the Valley in Encino, CA with other offices in West Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Chorioretinal Scars along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.