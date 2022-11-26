See All Ophthalmologists in Encino, CA
Dr. Peter Zeegen, MD

Ophthalmology
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Peter Zeegen, MD

Dr. Peter Zeegen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Encino, CA. They completed their residency with UCLA-Jules Stein Eye Inst

Dr. Zeegen works at Ophthalmology Associates of the Valley in Encino, CA with other offices in West Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Chorioretinal Scars along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zeegen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Encino Office
    16311 Ventura Blvd Ste 750, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 990-3623
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    West Hills
    7230 Medical Center Dr Ste 404, West Hills, CA 91307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 346-8118

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 26, 2022
    I have known Dr. Zeegen for more years than I would like to count. Having moved to another state and having gone to different doctors, I can assure you, he's the best. In fact, I am making an appointment to come to California just to see him.
    Sheila Schweit — Nov 26, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Peter Zeegen, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Peter Zeegen, MD.

    About Dr. Peter Zeegen, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Armenian
    • 1578544144
    Education & Certifications

    • UCLA-Jules Stein Eye Inst
    • University of California-Los Angeles
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Zeegen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeegen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zeegen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zeegen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zeegen has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Chorioretinal Scars, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zeegen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeegen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeegen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeegen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeegen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

