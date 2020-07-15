Overview of Dr. Peter Zeman, MD

Dr. Peter Zeman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Zeman works at Urology Associates of Southeastern North Carolina - Wilmingt in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.