Dr. Peter Zheng, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Peter Zheng, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tuckahoe, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Bethune Med University Changchun City Jilin China and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Comprehensive Pain Management69 Main St, Tuckahoe, NY 10707 Directions (914) 395-1098
Comprehensive Pain Management PC74 W Cedar St Ste 1B, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 454-7100
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories: Very High Frequency, High Frequency, Normal Frequency, May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Dr. Zheng is an excellent pain management doctor. He has helped me with chronic pain and has offered different treatments that comply with my insurance.
About Dr. Peter Zheng, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1376589770
Education & Certifications
- Westchester Med Ctr, New York Medical College
- University of Rochester Strong Meml Hosp
- Univ of Connecticut Hlth Ctr
- Bethune Med University Changchun City Jilin China
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zheng accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zheng works at
Dr. Zheng has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zheng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zheng speaks Chinese.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Zheng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zheng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zheng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zheng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.