Overview

Dr. Peter Zimetbaum, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



Dr. Zimetbaum works at New England Deaconess Hospital Esrd in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.