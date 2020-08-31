See All General Surgeons in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Peter Zimmer, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (24)
Map Pin Small Colorado Springs, CO
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Peter Zimmer, MD

Dr. Peter Zimmer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Colorado Health Science Center and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.

Dr. Zimmer works at North Springs Surgical Associates, PC in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zimmer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Springs Surgical Associates PC
    6071 E Woodmen Rd Ste 340, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 591-8100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penrose Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance:
    • Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Peter Zimmer, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639141732
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Virginia Mason Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Virginia Mason Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Colorado Health Science Center
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Zimmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zimmer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zimmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zimmer works at North Springs Surgical Associates, PC in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Zimmer’s profile.

    Dr. Zimmer has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zimmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

