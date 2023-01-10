Dr. Peter Zloty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zloty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Zloty, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Zloty, MD
Dr. Peter Zloty, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They completed their residency with Albany Medical Center
Dr. Zloty works at
Dr. Zloty's Office Locations
Southern Eye Group3290 Dauphin St Ste 500, Mobile, AL 36606 Directions (251) 990-3937Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Southern Eye Group of Alabama411 N Section St, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 990-3937Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Southern Eye Group of Alabama1624 N McKenzie St, Foley, AL 36535 Directions (251) 943-3937Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Zloty’s for a year. He has been very concerned for my progress after I experienced failed surgery from mistakes from another eye group. I was legally blind and this group worked diligently to provide a course of treatment that helped me be able to drive again and keep my “newly acquired” glaucoma readings within reason with eye drops. I think Dr Zlotys honesty and willingness to keep trying to achieve a better vision outcome was a blessing. Thank you to his staff and their interest in their patients. Highly recommend him and his office as well as his abilities.
About Dr. Peter Zloty, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1467490086
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zloty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zloty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zloty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zloty works at
Dr. Zloty has seen patients for Corneal Erosion, Herpetic Keratitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zloty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Zloty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zloty.
