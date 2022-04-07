Overview of Dr. Peter Zografides, MD

Dr. Peter Zografides, MD is an Urology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Saint Anne Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Zografides works at Advanced Pain Management in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.