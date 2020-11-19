Overview of Dr. Peteris Dzenis, MD

Dr. Peteris Dzenis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Dzenis works at Dzenis Orthopedics PC in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.