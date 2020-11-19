See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Flushing, NY
Dr. Peteris Dzenis, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.8 (12)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Peteris Dzenis, MD

Dr. Peteris Dzenis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

Dr. Dzenis works at Dzenis Orthopedics PC in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dzenis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dzenis Orthopedics PC
    5510 Main St Ste 1, Flushing, NY 11355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 463-9220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



  View other providers who treat Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Bunion
  View other providers who treat Gout
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • EmblemHealth
    • MultiPlan
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 19, 2020
    I had the most pleasant visit and felt comfortable visiting this office. The staff was great, gave full instructions and still used paper instructions. They were constantly cleaning after each patient. The Dr was great,explained everything did not rush amd the office was not crowded,great appointment schedules. I do not understand how the person below did not get followup but I followed the instructions provided,unfortunate for them, it is a small but comfortable office and friendly staff,even the technician.Highly recommend
    Anon — Nov 19, 2020
    About Dr. Peteris Dzenis, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Latin and Latvian
    NPI Number
    • 1982637898
    Education & Certifications

    • Hosp/Joint Dis Orth Institute
    Internship
    • New York University Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Pennsylvania
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peteris Dzenis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dzenis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dzenis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dzenis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dzenis works at Dzenis Orthopedics PC in Flushing, NY. View the full address on Dr. Dzenis’s profile.

    Dr. Dzenis has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dzenis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dzenis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dzenis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dzenis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dzenis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

