Overview of Dr. Peterkin Lee-Kwen, MD

Dr. Peterkin Lee-Kwen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Seneca, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The West Indies, Jamaica, Faculty Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Brooks-TLC Hospital System, Buffalo General Medical Center, Sisters Of Charity Hospital and UPMC Chautauqua.



Dr. Lee-Kwen works at Southtown Neurology of WNY PC in West Seneca, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, Epilepsy and Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.