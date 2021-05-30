Dr. Giallanza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peterson Giallanza, MD
Overview of Dr. Peterson Giallanza, MD
Dr. Peterson Giallanza, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Giallanza works at
Dr. Giallanza's Office Locations
-
1
Giallanza Neurology Pllc403 Gilead Rd Ste B, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 464-1509
-
2
Healthbuilders Chiropractic Inc111 Commerce Centre Dr Ste 305, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 464-1509
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Giallanza?
We love Dr. Giallanza! We started going there because of my daughters terrible migraines. We all get them but hers are debilitating. He found a great medicine for her and she rarely gets them now. Even if she does, they are only about half as painful. I started seeing him for some things too. He really cares and works hard to come up with answers. He also listens to you and discusses any thoughts or concerns you have. The staff is friendly however they are known for occasionally being slow to return calls or make calls. But we just remind them. Dr. Giallanza is worth keeping.
About Dr. Peterson Giallanza, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1811100142
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giallanza accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giallanza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Giallanza works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Giallanza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giallanza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giallanza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giallanza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.