Dr. Peterson Giallanza, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.9 (26)
Map Pin Small Huntersville, NC
Call for new patient details
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Peterson Giallanza, MD

Dr. Peterson Giallanza, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Giallanza works at Giallanza Neurology Pllc in Huntersville, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.

Dr. Giallanza's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Giallanza Neurology Pllc
    403 Gilead Rd Ste B, Huntersville, NC 28078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 464-1509
  2. 2
    Healthbuilders Chiropractic Inc
    111 Commerce Centre Dr Ste 305, Huntersville, NC 28078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 464-1509

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Nerve Block, Somatic
Sleep Apnea
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Nerve Block, Somatic

Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 30, 2021
    We love Dr. Giallanza! We started going there because of my daughters terrible migraines. We all get them but hers are debilitating. He found a great medicine for her and she rarely gets them now. Even if she does, they are only about half as painful. I started seeing him for some things too. He really cares and works hard to come up with answers. He also listens to you and discusses any thoughts or concerns you have. The staff is friendly however they are known for occasionally being slow to return calls or make calls. But we just remind them. Dr. Giallanza is worth keeping.
    — May 30, 2021
    About Dr. Peterson Giallanza, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811100142
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Sleep Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Giallanza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Giallanza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Giallanza works at Giallanza Neurology Pllc in Huntersville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Giallanza’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Giallanza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giallanza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giallanza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giallanza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

