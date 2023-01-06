See All Dermatologists in Thousand Oaks, CA
Dr. Peterson Pierre, MD

Dermatology
4.9 (383)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Peterson Pierre, MD is a Dermatologist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine|Stanford University School of Medicine - M.D..

Dr. Pierre works at Pierre Skin Care Institute in Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Pierre Skin Care Institute
    77 Rolling Oaks Dr Ste 207, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 505-6884
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Dermatitis
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Treatment Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Removal Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Eczema Vaccinatum Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation, Advanced, Laser Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jessner Peel Treatment Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Vanquish® Fat Recontouring Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 383 ratings
    Patient Ratings (383)
    5 Star
    (369)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Elizabeth Rucker — Jan 06, 2023
    About Dr. Peterson Pierre, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1073663886
    Education & Certifications

    • Dermatology - Stanford University School Med|Stanford University School Med
    • Santa Clara Valley Medical Center â€“ Stanford University
    • Stanford University School of Medicine|Stanford University School of Medicine - M.D.
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peterson Pierre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pierre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pierre has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pierre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pierre works at Pierre Skin Care Institute in Thousand Oaks, CA. View the full address on Dr. Pierre’s profile.

    383 patients have reviewed Dr. Pierre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pierre.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pierre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pierre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

