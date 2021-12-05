See All Neurosurgeons in Providence, RI
Dr. Petra Klinge, MD

Neurosurgery
3.6 (26)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Petra Klinge, MD

Dr. Petra Klinge, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF CHRISTIAN ALBRECHTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.

Dr. Klinge works at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocephalus, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Klinge's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rhode Island Hospital
    593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 793-9123
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Miriam Hospital
    164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 793-9123
  3. 3
    Rhode Island Plastic Surgery M.d.'s
    2 Dudley St, Providence, RI 02905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 444-8361

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rhode Island Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Hydrocephalus
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Hydrocephalus
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Petra Klinge, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114169406
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF CHRISTIAN ALBRECHTS UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

