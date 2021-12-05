Dr. Petra Klinge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klinge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Petra Klinge, MD
Overview of Dr. Petra Klinge, MD
Dr. Petra Klinge, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF CHRISTIAN ALBRECHTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.
Dr. Klinge works at
Dr. Klinge's Office Locations
-
1
Rhode Island Hospital593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 793-9123Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Miriam Hospital164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 793-9123
-
3
Rhode Island Plastic Surgery M.d.'s2 Dudley St, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 444-8361
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klinge?
My son is 3 years old and has tethered cord syndrome, lipomyelomeningocele. His case was complex and after seeing two different neurosurgeons we were left with two choices: let the condition progress or attempt surgery with a 20% success chance given. Dr. Klinge was our 3rd opinion. She was honest about the challenges? The possible and negative things to expect if we decided to do surgery and told us that even if she couldn’t make a complete resection of the lipoma, it was in his best interest to try and relieve some of the tension the the reign was causing on his spinal cord and nerves. We were pleasantly surprised when she told us she was able to make a full resection of his lipoma on his first surgery. She has given our son his best chance at a progression free life. We are aware that the chance of retethering is real but that is something no neurosurgeon could prevent anyways. We absolutely love Dr. Klinge, she is a caring human being and a brilliant neurosurgeon.
About Dr. Petra Klinge, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1114169406
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF CHRISTIAN ALBRECHTS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klinge has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klinge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klinge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klinge works at
Dr. Klinge has seen patients for Hydrocephalus, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klinge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Klinge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klinge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klinge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klinge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.