Dr. Petre Udrea, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Petre Udrea, MD
Dr. Petre Udrea, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg and Soin Medical Center.
Dr. Udrea's Office Locations
Dayton Center for Neurological1975 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 439-6186
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
- Soin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
When My step son was rushed to Sycamore hospital with a seizure, It was so bad that we were not allowed to see him for over an hour. He was there for 3 or 4 days & Dr Udrea was his Dr. He ran all kinds of tests & decided he needed another test that had to be done at University of Cincinnati, so was taken by ambulance. There this test was done & it was very critical & saved his life. We made sure we got Dr Udrea as his Neurologist & we feel he is in excellent hands!!
About Dr. Petre Udrea, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Udrea has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Udrea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Udrea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Udrea has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Udrea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Udrea. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Udrea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Udrea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Udrea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.