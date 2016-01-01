See All Podiatrists in Renton, WA
Dr. Petrina Lewis, DPM

Podiatry
4.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Renton, WA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Petrina Lewis, DPM

Dr. Petrina Lewis, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Renton, WA. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.

Dr. Lewis works at NW Foot & Ankle Center, P.S. in Renton, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lewis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    NW Foot & Ankle Center, P.S.
    4300 Talbot Rd S Ste 102, Renton, WA 98055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Arthroscopy
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Arthroscopy
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Petrina Lewis, DPM

    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1215935457
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Francis Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Petrina Lewis, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lewis works at NW Foot & Ankle Center, P.S. in Renton, WA. View the full address on Dr. Lewis’s profile.

    Dr. Lewis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

