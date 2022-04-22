Dr. Petrit Ndrio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ndrio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Petrit Ndrio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Petrit Ndrio, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from State University of Tirana and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Presence Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Ndrio works at
Locations
Advanced Behavioral Health Services, LLC1952 Mc Dowell Rd Ste 305, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (630) 689-1022
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Presence Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
He can be a difficult man to work with at times and always makes things feel rushed due to his busy schedule. It can be hard to get him to understand the true severity of my conditions but always tries to help regardless. He's a frustrating individual to work with but he's an astounding doctor that knows what he's doing. I've been under his care for almost 2 years and I've seen significant improved compared to my previous psychiatrist.
About Dr. Petrit Ndrio, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Albanian and Greek
- 1861432635
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
- State University of Tirana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ndrio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ndrio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ndrio works at
Dr. Ndrio has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ndrio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ndrio speaks Albanian and Greek.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Ndrio. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ndrio.
