Dr. Petrit Ndrio, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from State University of Tirana and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Presence Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Ndrio works at Advanced Behavioral Health Services in Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.