Overview of Dr. Petronilo Seares, MD

Dr. Petronilo Seares, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Seares works at Office of Petronilo Seares in Brick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.