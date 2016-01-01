Overview of Dr. Petronio Ilagan, MD

Dr. Petronio Ilagan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East .



Dr. Ilagan works at Indiana University Health Southern Indiana Physicians Inc in Bloomington, IN with other offices in Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.