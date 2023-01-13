Dr. Petros Benias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Petros Benias, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Petros Benias, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and North Shore University Hospital.
NSUH - Dept of Medicine300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 562-2945Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Northwell Health178 E 85 St Fl 4, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (212) 434-3427
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- North Shore University Hospital
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Dr. Benias is an amazing doctor . He prevented me from having to have a very invasive surgery because of his expertise and skill . He was able to treat me using an advanced method that was not invasive . He will always be the best doctor to me .
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Benias has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benias accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benias works at
Dr. Benias has seen patients for Gastroparesis, Hernia and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Benias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.