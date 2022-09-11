See All Ophthalmologists in Port Arthur, TX
Dr. Petros Carvounis, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (22)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Petros Carvounis, MD

Dr. Petros Carvounis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Port Arthur, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Oxford, Medical School Office and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Carvounis works at Physicians Eye Center in Port Arthur, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreous Hemorrhage and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Carvounis' Office Locations

    Raj K Singla MD PA
    3000 39th St Ste 102, Port Arthur, TX 77642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (409) 985-2569
    Baylor College of Medicine Mood Disorder Center
    6655 Travis St Ste 700, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (409) 985-2569

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitreous Hemorrhage
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Endophthalmitis
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Endophthalmitis

Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 11, 2022
    Dr. Carvounis is everything you want in a doctor - professionalism of a highest degree, compassion, down-to-earth precise explanation of a patient's condition, and nothing of haughtiness and arrogance of some ophthalmologists, the 'creme de la creme' of the medical profession. My daughter, who lives in England, told me to look for British-trained doctors after I had a not very pleasant experience with my first retina surgery, and I looked, and I found a gem. I don't want him to be overburdened by patients, but I would recommend him, with all my heart, especially in complicated cases. You won't be disappointed.
    Galina Aron — Sep 11, 2022
    About Dr. Petros Carvounis, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, French, Greek and Spanish
    • 1669527537
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Med
    • George Washington University School Of Med
    • Mayo Med School
    • University Of Oxford, Medical School Office
    • UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Petros Carvounis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carvounis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carvounis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carvounis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carvounis has seen patients for Vitreous Hemorrhage and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carvounis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Carvounis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carvounis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carvounis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carvounis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

