Dr. Petros Carvounis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Port Arthur, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Oxford, Medical School Office and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Carvounis works at Physicians Eye Center in Port Arthur, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreous Hemorrhage and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.