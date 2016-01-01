Overview of Dr. Petros Frousiakis, MD

Dr. Petros Frousiakis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ventura, CA.



Dr. Frousiakis works at Ocean Orthopedic Surgery in Ventura, CA with other offices in Camarillo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.