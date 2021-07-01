Dr. Petros Konofaos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Konofaos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Petros Konofaos, MD
Overview of Dr. Petros Konofaos, MD
Dr. Petros Konofaos, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from ARISTOTELIAN UNIVERSITY OF THESSALONIKI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Konofaos' Office Locations
UT University Plastic Surgeons, Memphis, TN1068 Cresthaven Rd Ste 500, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 866-8525
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
There really aren't words to express how much we appreciate the meticulous care Dr. Konofaos & his team of residents/nurses have provided to our daughter. She was kicked in the face by a horse on Super Bowl Sunday that required her to have multiple surgeries within the week after the accident. Dr. K has been very thorough in his care & surgical trmt of our daughter. He explained her trmt very well to us, even with somewhat of a language barrier. Her upper jaw was crushed on the left side & had many broken bones on the right. Dr. K tried to save as much bone as possible during her 1st surgery but being very meticulous on how her facial structure would look in the long run he decided to go back in for a 2nd & 3rd surgery to continue to work on ensuring the best success in her facial & jaw structure. The follow up care has been impeccable. In June, she underwent her 4th round of surgery. Again the team has been phenomenal & provided the utmost care & her follow up visit was excellent!
About Dr. Petros Konofaos, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ARISTOTELIAN UNIVERSITY OF THESSALONIKI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Konofaos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Konofaos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Konofaos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Konofaos. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Konofaos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Konofaos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Konofaos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.