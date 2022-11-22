Overview of Dr. Petru Groza, MD

Dr. Petru Groza, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Groza works at Kaiser Permanente in Spokane, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.