Overview

Dr. Peyman Ghasri, MD is a Dermatologist in Tarzana, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Ghasri works at Castle Dermatology Institute in Tarzana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.