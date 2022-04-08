Overview of Dr. Peyman Otmishi, MD

Dr. Peyman Otmishi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.



Dr. Otmishi works at UM Shore Medical Group- Pulmonary Care at Easton in Easton, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.