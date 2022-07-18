Dr. Peyman Pakzaban, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pakzaban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peyman Pakzaban, MD
Overview of Dr. Peyman Pakzaban, MD
Dr. Peyman Pakzaban, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They completed their fellowship with McLean Hospital
Dr. Pakzaban works at
Dr. Pakzaban's Office Locations
Peyman Pakzaban, M.D.3801 Vista Rd Ste 440, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (713) 347-4009
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Easy to obtain appointment and schedule surgery. Flawless and pain free recovery. I have recommended him several times. Staff is friendly, knowledgeable and helpful in all areas. ??????????????
About Dr. Peyman Pakzaban, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1174523872
Education & Certifications
- McLean Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pakzaban has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pakzaban accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pakzaban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pakzaban has seen patients for Herniated Disc, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pakzaban on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Pakzaban. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pakzaban.
