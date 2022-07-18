Overview of Dr. Peyman Pakzaban, MD

Dr. Peyman Pakzaban, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They completed their fellowship with McLean Hospital



Dr. Pakzaban works at Peyman Pakzaban, M.D. in Pasadena, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.